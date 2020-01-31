0x (ZRX) Market Cap Hits $144.00 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. 0x has a market capitalization of $144.00 million and $18.05 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 0x has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One 0x token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00002438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Zebpay, Coinone and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.74 or 0.03038867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00195292 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00122650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

0x Profile

0x’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,958,624 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com.

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDEX, ZB.COM, Fatbtc, Liqui, AirSwap, Tokenomy, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Iquant, Bitbns, HitBTC, Crex24, Independent Reserve, Gate.io, DigiFinex, Livecoin, OTCBTC, Bittrex, WazirX, Zebpay, ABCC, OKEx, Gatecoin, Binance, FCoin, Coinone, BitBay, DDEX, Kucoin, Upbit, Bilaxy, Mercatox, Koinex, C2CX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, GOPAX, Bithumb, CoinTiger, Ethfinex, Hotbit, Cobinhood, Poloniex, Vebitcoin and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

