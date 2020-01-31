0xBitcoin Price Up 36.9% This Week (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $919,319.00 and approximately $869,587.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001712 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00036516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $554.75 or 0.05879259 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025174 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00128181 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034521 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00015481 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010762 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0XBTC is a token. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,689,650 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

