0xcert (ZXC) Hits Market Capitalization of $409,780.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. 0xcert has a market cap of $409,780.00 and $95,989.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00036755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.79 or 0.05777484 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025349 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00128293 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00016148 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00033994 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002383 BTC.

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,066,325 tokens. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org.

0xcert can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

