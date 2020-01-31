$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report $1.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. U.S. Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

USB opened at $54.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.55 and its 200-day moving average is $56.15. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $61.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $1,007,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $154,232.00. Insiders have sold 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 821,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,442,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 104,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 165,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 639,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,389,000 after purchasing an additional 107,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

