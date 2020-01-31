$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will report $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.29. Owens Corning reported earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

OC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research raised their price target on Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.15.

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $65,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,832.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ava Harter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $316,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,381.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,834 shares of company stock worth $1,148,079. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 11.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,566,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,353,000 after buying an additional 912,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,253,000 after buying an additional 107,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 35.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,593,000 after buying an additional 1,113,210 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 7.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,667,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,592,000 after buying an additional 189,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $62.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $68.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.43%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

