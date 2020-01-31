-$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) to report ($1.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.12). Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.32) to ($4.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.87) to ($4.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.09).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APLS. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $41.51 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

