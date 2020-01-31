$1.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.08 and the lowest is $0.57. NRG Energy posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 953.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $7.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NRG Energy.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.22). NRG Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.61%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

Shares of NRG stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $36.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,231,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,419. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.01. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.98%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $528,996.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,333.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $3,951,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 184,372 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,481. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the third quarter worth $40,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in NRG Energy by 8,472.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

