$1.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) will announce $1.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.56 billion. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year sales of $6.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Avantor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Avantor from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Avantor by 20.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,804,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Avantor in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,517,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,643,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVTR opened at $18.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.69. Avantor has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $19.58.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

