110,715 Shares in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Purchased by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 110,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,000. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 206.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,841,000 after purchasing an additional 399,075 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 17,697 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 57.2% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.45. 635,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.36.

