131,423 Shares in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Purchased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 131,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,222,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.31% of Agree Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 98.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.55 per share, with a total value of $34,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,036 shares in the company, valued at $419,803.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,273 shares of company stock valued at $89,782. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADC opened at $75.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.24. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $79.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.11%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADC shares. Citigroup lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.