180,000 Shares in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.10% of Extended Stay America at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 299,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 57,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STAY stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Extended Stay America news, Director Douglas Gerard Geoga acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $107,475.00. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STAY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

