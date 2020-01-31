18,218 Shares in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 37,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $2,625,418.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,116,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,332,464. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $1,993,074.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,536 shares in the company, valued at $20,989,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 248,518 shares of company stock worth $15,591,357. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15 and a beta of 1.97. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.86.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 40.27% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. S&P Equity Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.14.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.