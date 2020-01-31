18,937 Shares in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) Bought by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,000. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.6% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.80% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKK. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 458.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,561 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

JKK traded down $4.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $184.94 and a twelve month high of $221.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.17.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

