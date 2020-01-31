1World Achieves Market Cap of $8.56 Million (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. One 1World token can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00003788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 1World has traded up 15% against the US dollar. 1World has a total market capitalization of $8.56 million and approximately $11,530.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.82 or 0.03033880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00196224 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00122935 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

1World Token Profile

1World’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,981,441 tokens. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com.

1World Token Trading

1World can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

