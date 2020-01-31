$2.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) to report sales of $2.64 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.93 billion and the lowest is $2.24 billion. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) reported sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full year sales of $9.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.96 billion to $9.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.21 billion to $11.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN).

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ LNG opened at $59.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.52. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.90 and a twelve month high of $70.60.

About Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

