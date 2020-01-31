21,309 Shares in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 120,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 38.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 252,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after buying an additional 70,346 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.20. Essent Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $226.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.35 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 64.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $128,597.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 210,404 shares in the company, valued at $11,363,920.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,449,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,068 shares of company stock worth $2,944,412. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ESNT shares. ValuEngine lowered Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

