220,343 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Acquired by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 220,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,702,000. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 8.7% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 520,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after acquiring an additional 318,336 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $658,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 604.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter.

SPHD traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $42.09. 9,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,564. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.49. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $44.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1556 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

