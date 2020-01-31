236,277 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Acquired by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 236,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group owned approximately 0.39% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 702,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after purchasing an additional 74,330 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124,174 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 221,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,573,000.

GSIE traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,970. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.83 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $28.98.

