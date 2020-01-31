239,969 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Bought by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 239,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,519,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,949,000 after buying an additional 279,887 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,456,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,402,000 after buying an additional 361,992 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,739,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,289,000 after buying an additional 35,772 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,843,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,016,000 after buying an additional 39,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,644,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,867,000 after buying an additional 60,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $1,067,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,044,361 shares in the company, valued at $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,203. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $69.47 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $76.41. The company has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.35 and a 200-day moving average of $70.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on CL. ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.36.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

