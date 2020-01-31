24,862 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Bought by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 234.0% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,515. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $51.01 and a 52 week high of $61.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.26.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

