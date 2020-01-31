25,385 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,387,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 95,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,254,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 603.6% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,737,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. 39.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.99 on Friday, reaching $219.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,352,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,776,500. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $162.89 and a 52-week high of $225.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.00.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.