27,154 Shares in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Purchased by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,154 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZEN. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 940,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,514,000 after purchasing an additional 122,600 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,687,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,105,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,915,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,440,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In other news, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 1,700 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $131,087.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,148.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 714 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $53,849.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,144,014.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,164 shares of company stock worth $6,841,637 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Zendesk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Zendesk from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.65.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.48. 1,061,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,447. Zendesk Inc has a 1-year low of $62.38 and a 1-year high of $94.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $210.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.