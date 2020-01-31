28,281 Shares in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,195. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $45.98 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.41.

