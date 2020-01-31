29,700 Shares in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 32.4% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,434,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,472 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 309.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 465,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,981,000 after acquiring an additional 351,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 31.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,430,000 after acquiring an additional 223,491 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,219,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

CDAY stock opened at $74.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.67 and a beta of 1.61. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 12 month low of $40.37 and a 12 month high of $74.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.83.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.52 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.18.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $265,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

