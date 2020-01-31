2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). 2U posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 195.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.84 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 35.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TWOU shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on 2U from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on 2U from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. 2U currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of 2U by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after buying an additional 66,637 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of 2U by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 2U in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,757,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 70.1% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 88,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 36,379 shares during the last quarter.

2U stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.60. 2U has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $80.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.31.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

