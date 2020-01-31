3,178 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in MarketAxess by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 9,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKTX. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.67.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.56, for a total value of $6,971,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,795 shares in the company, valued at $364,522,305.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,394,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,193,819.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $9,237,665. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $358.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a current ratio of 6.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $370.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.24. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.16 and a 52-week high of $421.45. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 66.46 and a beta of 0.17.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.78%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

