331,692 Shares in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) Bought by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 331,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,000. Vector Group accounts for about 4.0% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc owned 0.22% of Vector Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,815,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,455,000 after purchasing an additional 415,568 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,199,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,249 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,181,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 328,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 136,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $71,875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 453,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $5,806,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,453,272 shares of company stock worth $80,958,914. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VGR traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $13.07. 329,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. Vector Group Ltd has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $14.42.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $504.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.50 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

