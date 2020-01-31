$34.67 Million in Sales Expected for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) will report $34.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.14 million and the lowest is $33.20 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $138.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.08 million to $140.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $178.39 million, with estimates ranging from $177.90 million to $178.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Broadmark Realty Capital.

BRMK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

NASDAQ:BRMK opened at $12.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.44. Broadmark Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRMK. Brightworth acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

