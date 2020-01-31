37,804 Shares in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Scorpio Tankers at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STNG. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 193,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after buying an additional 54,777 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,381,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 26,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 567.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 64,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 54,750 shares during the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $40.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.38.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.06). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $136.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STNG. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.