3DCoin (3DC) Price Hits $0.0073

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded 67.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. 3DCoin has a market cap of $508,396.00 and approximately $56.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 3DCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, 3DCoin has traded down 51.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 3DCoin alerts:

Auxilium (AUX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000286 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

3DCoin Coin Profile

3DCoin (3DC) is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 76,152,218 coins and its circulating supply is 69,862,524 coins. The official message board for 3DCoin is medium.com/@Districts_io. 3DCoin’s official website is www.3dcoin.io. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 3DCoin

3DCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 3DCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 3DCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 3DCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 3DCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.