3M Co to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.29 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:MMM)

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for 3M in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.28. William Blair also issued estimates for 3M’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MMM. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

3M stock traded down $3.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.40. 814,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,963. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.41. 3M has a 52-week low of $150.58 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The firm has a market cap of $93.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Vista LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in 3M by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

