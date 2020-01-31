$4.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) to announce $4.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.67. Willis Towers Watson reported earnings per share of $4.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will report full-year earnings of $10.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $10.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.56 to $12.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Willis Towers Watson.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Sunday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.78.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 3,214 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $596,486.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,537.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at $12,930,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,461 shares of company stock worth $8,160,220. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 56.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 27.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WLTW opened at $214.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.49. Willis Towers Watson has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $214.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willis Towers Watson (WLTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.