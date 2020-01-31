$400,000.00 in Sales Expected for Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) will announce $400,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. Homology Medicines posted sales of $980,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year sales of $1.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.60 million, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $24.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 43.33% and a negative net margin of 4,740.81%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, FIX assumed coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Homology Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

In other news, CFO W Bradford Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $96,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 380,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $5,966,216.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 800,449 shares of company stock valued at $13,612,063. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $15.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.30. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $31.80.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

