4,167 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Bought by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,363,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,850,000 after purchasing an additional 200,241 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 569,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,260,000 after purchasing an additional 82,221 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,482,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DIA stock traded down $5.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,797. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.23. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $247.04 and a 52 week high of $293.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.1385 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

