42,986 Shares in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Bought by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,000. AbbVie makes up approximately 3.4% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 106.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 2,400.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

ABBV stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,346,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,323,840. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The stock has a market cap of $123.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

