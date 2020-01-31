43,438 Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Purchased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $77,937,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $35,647,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $32,035,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $30,050,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $19,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NLOK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.63. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $12.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.