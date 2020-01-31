49,690 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Purchased by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 692.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 476.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.71. 12,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,250. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average is $49.45.

