5,161 Shares in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Purchased by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,966,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lau Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.40. 1,408,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,364,695. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.82. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $239.31. The company has a market capitalization of $255.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.