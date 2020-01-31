536,943 Shares in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Bought by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 536,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 1.27% of CareDx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 26.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,102,000 after acquiring an additional 609,930 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 3,692.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after buying an additional 567,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CareDx by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,091,000 after buying an additional 346,085 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in CareDx by 2,198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 305,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 292,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDNA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 price target on shares of CareDx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

In other news, insider Sasha King sold 2,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $46,708.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,136.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,814 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,597.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,626 shares of company stock worth $543,133 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CareDx stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.06. 21,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.15. CareDx Inc has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $41.27.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.14 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CareDx Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

