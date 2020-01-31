$55.55 Million in Sales Expected for Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) will report $55.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Depomed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.30 million. Depomed reported sales of $42.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Depomed will report full-year sales of $233.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $227.09 million to $238.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $226.03 million, with estimates ranging from $222.47 million to $229.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Depomed.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $55.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.26 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

ASRT stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Depomed has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40.

About Depomed

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

