62,402 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,006,000. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 2.9% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $125,245,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 457.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 948,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,608,000 after buying an additional 778,539 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,456,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,230,000 after buying an additional 666,577 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,386,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,626,000 after buying an additional 419,738 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17,054.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 370,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after buying an additional 368,041 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total value of $1,343,168.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,397 shares of company stock worth $40,005,983 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.31. 2,412,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,003,456. The firm has a market cap of $117.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.93 and a 200 day moving average of $124.72. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

