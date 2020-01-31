6,436 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Acquired by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,436 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000. Intuit comprises 1.6% of S.A. Mason LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Intuit by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Intuit by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its position in Intuit by 1.5% during the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 2,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Intuit by 1.4% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC increased its position in Intuit by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 92,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.74, for a total transaction of $23,956,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,456,229.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $5,574,897.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,606.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551 in the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $6.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.19. The company had a trading volume of 789,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.76. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.67 and a fifty-two week high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.