69,424 Shares in Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 69,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.51% of Landmark Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 91,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Landmark Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

LARK stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $25.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309. Landmark Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $116.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LARK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK).

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.