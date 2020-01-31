73,093 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 73,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,517,000. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 81.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

NOBL stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.89. The company had a trading volume of 619,308 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.4403 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

