7,778 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 51.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMP opened at $167.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.55 and a twelve month high of $173.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.87.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.03%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $48,077.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,423.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.25.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

