8,012 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $323.90. 396,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,566,708. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $325.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.64. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $268.92 and a fifty-two week high of $334.44.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.