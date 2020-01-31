8,096 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Acquired by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.0% of S.A. Mason LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $2.23 on Friday, reaching $125.55. The stock had a trading volume of 48,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,057. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $103.16 and a 12-month high of $129.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.