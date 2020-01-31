8,405,000 Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Purchased by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,405,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,369,000. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries accounts for approximately 2.0% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned approximately 0.77% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Gabelli raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $45,211.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,022.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEVA traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 860,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,063,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $20.21. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.81.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.