87,477 Shares in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 87,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,625,000. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF accounts for 1.0% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDP. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 355.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,563,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,760 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 93.5% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 355,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,634,000 after purchasing an additional 171,687 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,035,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,642,000 after purchasing an additional 118,753 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,722,000. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 80.8% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 42,742 shares during the period.

PDP traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $66.02. 2,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,725. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $51.91 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.60.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

