88,898 Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Acquired by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 88,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,000. Omega Healthcare Investors makes up 3.3% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 604.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 31,869 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 495,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,975,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $2,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 258,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,868,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.32.

NYSE OHI traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $41.75. 90,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,264. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.16%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

